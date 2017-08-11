In her short 26 years, Home and Away star, Tessa James has faced more challenges than most.

Now, in some much deserved happy news, the actor and her partner, NRL player Nate Myles are expecting their first child together.

Walking the red carpet in a gorgeous red lace Erdem dress at the David Jones Spring Summer fashion show on Wednesday night, The Daily Telegraph reported James’ Atelier Management has agent confirmed the actor and Melbourne Storm rugby player are five months pregnant.

James and Myles met through mutual friends and former couple, Jodi and Braith Anasta, and married in December, 2011.

This beautiful news comes three years after James faced treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The actor was diagnosed with the blood cancer at age 23.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph in 2016, the couple shared their hope of starting a family after her cancer treatment.

“There are high stats of people my age having had treatment who have children, so I hope that is in the future for us,” she said.

“I am excited, my life is exciting and I am in a really good place. I feel strong as a person and I am surrounded by really beautiful people. I am very much a believer that everything happens for a reason and that is my journey.”