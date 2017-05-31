Model Tess Holliday calls out the new 'Snow White' movie for body-shaming in their poster.

Model and plus size blogger Tess Holliday has accused Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs of body-shaming.

The film – which is the latest reincarnation of Snow White starring Chloe Moretz – tells the story of seven princes who have been transformed into dwarfs through a spell. The seven dwarfs set out to find some enchanted red shoes which will hopefully lift their curse.

However when they come across the red shoes, Snow White is wearing them. Snow wears the red shoes because they transform her from a short, curvy woman into a tall, thin woman.

Yep, that’s the basic premise of the movie.

The promotional posters feature a thin, tall Snow White and a shorter, curvier version, alongside the tagline: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?”

So essentially thin equals beauty and curvy does not.

Holliday spotted one of the movie posters and shared it on Twitter, with the caption: “How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?”. She also tagged Chloe Moretz in the tweet.

Holliday’s fans were quick to support her, posting their own tweets condemning the movie.

However, as the movie is yet to be released, we don’t know whether it will have a body-positive twist at the end.

According to Variety, it might: “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs is a parody that will give the classic fairy tale a twist, setting the story as if the dwarfs were actually seven cursed princes. Snow White, the beauty in the red shoes, appears in front of the dwarfs, who must be kissed by the most beautiful woman in the world to break the curse. As they get into an absurd competition over her kiss, the once arrogant, looks-obsessed princes gradually realize the true meaning of beauty.”

Both Moretz and Locus Animation are yet to respond to the tweet.