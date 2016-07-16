News
celebrity

Model Tess Holliday shares stunning breastfeeding photo on the job.

Plus-sized model Tess Holliday has shared a beautiful breastfeeding photo on Instagram inspired by supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The model appears with her son Bowie, breastfeeding him as she gets ready for a photo shoot.

In the caption, Tess says her husband, Nick Holliday, snapped her getting ready for a shoot for her collection at plus-sized retailer Penningtons.  She says it reminded her of Gisele’s “iconic photo breastfeeding on set”.

“Working moms come in all shapes, sizes, colors & creeds!”

Gisele famously posted a photo of her breastfeeding daughter Vivian while a team of stylists attend to her in December 2013.  The image went viral and received more than 164,000 likes.  Tess’ photo isn’t too far behind, gaining more than 60,000 likes since it was posted three days ago. 

Both images are not only beautifully candid shots, they also prove the multi-tasking power of women.

Don’t these models know that you should never breastfeed in public? 

