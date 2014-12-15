Anthony Minichiello and Terry Biviano drop $3 million on their new Vaucluse home.

The local celebrities are moving out of Bondi Beach and into a new harbour-side house.

Australian celebrity royalty Anthony Minichiello, 34, and his wife Terry Biviano, 39, have purchased a new home in Vaucluse for a whopping $3 million.

The pair who recently sold their waterfront Bondi Beach house for $2 million, are planning to knock down and rebuild on the site or renovate the currently run-down property.

Anthony and Terry’s agent Oliver Berger told The Daily Mail, “They're extremely happy with it and signed the papers last night. They're either planning to knock it down or completely gut it out and renovate it.”

Anthony and Terry are expecting to move into the new home late next year with their daughter Azura Tresor, who recently celebrated her first birthday.

Speaking about motherhood, Terry told The Daily Telegraph, “You know as a mother, the love you have for your child is on another level. In fact you weren’t even aware that this love exists until you have a child.”

Terry who is set to turn 40-years-old this week says she hasn’t had much time to plan a big do, as she was so busy planning Azura’s magical birthday.

Speaking about the Double Bay party for her bub she said, “It was my vision. Look, I’m not telling everyone that they have to have big parties for their children but for us it was a celebration of her first year and of her existence and the blessing of her in our lives.”

And while Terry appears to have it all, she revealed, “Oh, I am no expert on marriage or motherhood.”

“I just do the best I can and we have fun together. We really trust each other and we love each other. We’re there for each other. I have supported Anthony through his injuries and he has given me just as much support if not more throughout my career,” Terry went on to say.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for pictures of Anthony and Terry's new home...

