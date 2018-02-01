"I’ve already had my happily ever after": The truth about Terri Irwin's life as a widow.

Despite the persistent rumours pertaining to the state of her love life, Terri Irwin denies she is, or ever will be, in a relationship.

In an interview with People Magazine, the 53-year-old widow said she has not dated since the death of husband Steve.

“I think it’s wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I’m not personally looking, and I haven’t been on a date in 27 years,” Irwin told People this week.

“In fact, it’s been so long, I’ve had a couple of lovely women ask me out because they figured that’s the case. But I’m content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate. I’ve already had my happily ever after.”

Terri and Steve were married in 1991 after a whirlwind eight months together. Before his death in 2006, the two were together for 14 years and had two kids together, Bindi, now 19, and 14-year-old Robert.

Irwin went on to say nothing could have prepared her for the death of the person she loved the most.

“No matter the circumstances are that you lose someone, nobody’s truly prepared.

“Steve’s accident was so unexpected, it was extremely challenging.”

In recent years, Irwin has been linked to Australian actor Russell Crowe and has been compelled to deny consistent reports the two are dating.

In May last year in an interview with Access Hollywood, Irwin said she and Crowe were merely long-time, close friends.



“He is very lucky to be embroiled in all of these great rumours,” Irwin joked at the time. “We are friends, so he did contact me and ask me if there was something I should let him know.

“In all honesty, he and Steve became friends many years ago, and after Steve passed, you find out who your true friends are. And Russell has been very loyal as a great friend.”

She once again reiterated the fact she would never, and perhaps never wants to, meet anyone who rivals Steve.

“Just because I feel a connection still with Steve,” she said. “I really don’t think I would have married if I hadn’t met Steve. And he’s very special to me and continues to be.

“And I’ve got beautiful kids and a lot of wonderful conservation work. So I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person.”