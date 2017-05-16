Terri Irwin shares her baby plans with Steve before his sudden death in 2006.

At the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles, Terri Irwin has revealed that she and her late husband had discussed having a third baby before his death in 2006.

Speaking to E! News on the eve of Mother’s Day, 52-year-old Terri shared that she and Steve experienced “love at first sight” when their kids were born.

“Some people don’t believe in it, and then you have a baby and fall in love with this person the way you never knew you could love somebody,” she shared.

She added that Steve was “so excited” when their first daughter Bindi – now 18 – was born.

“He said, ‘Do you think we could have a boy?'” she said.

“And then Robert was born [in 2003], and they’re perfect. They’re easy kids, they’re wonderful to me, they’re such a help.”

With two beautiful children, Terri confessed she had once asked Steve for a third.

“I said to Steve, ‘Let’s have a third.’ And he said, ‘You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?’

“But I am really lucky, Bindi and Robert are the loves of my life and they’re so special. I’m thinking about keeping them.”

The couple – married for 14 years before his death – never managed to expand their family, but Terri said she was so proud of her two children for continuing their father’s mission and message of preserving wildlife.

“When we lost Steve it was a real crossroads of deciding if you’re just going to curl up in the corner or try to do something even bigger and better,” she said.

“The only way to honour Steve and his legacy and everything he lived for was to try to continue his work and expand on it.”