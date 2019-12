Thanks to our brand partner, DrinkWise Australia

No one said it was going to be easy, but it’s a conversation every family has to have.

When your kids reach a certain age and drinking becomes a potential reality, “It’s about opening the communication, but them knowing the consequences.”

But how do you start that often-awkward conversation?

Andrew Rochford, Brigitte Duclos, Bern Morley and Andrew Daddo discuss their tactics when it comes to this important discussion with their teens.

How do you talk to your teens about alcohol?