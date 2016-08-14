Addicted to Viagra at 13: "I just want my life back."

A teenage boy has gone public with his story of becoming addicted to Viagra at just 13 years of age.

Speaking to the Mirror, the now 15-year-old says he was taking up to six pills a night at the height of his addiction.

As the teenager explains, he first started watching porn at 12 because everyone else did at school. Before losing his virginity to his then-girlfriend, he began hanging out with a group of older boys who asked if he’d ever taken Viagra.

“I tried to pretend I knew what they were talking about. I wanted to have sex, but was really scared it would go wrong and she would laugh at me,” he told the UK newspaper.

The boys told him he’d be “bad in bed” unless he took the medication before having sex for the first time.

“About 10 minutes after I took it, it started to work. I felt a bit out of control,” he recalled.

“But the girl didn’t laugh at me and that felt good, so I told her what I’d taken. She asked how soon I could get more.”

Porn has been called a public health risk. What do you think? (Post continues after video.)

After that, he was desperate to get more pills, at whatever cost.

He couldn’t afford it on his weekly pocket money, so resorted to stealing from his mother’s purse.

“I was disgusted with myself but I didn’t know how to control it and I was terrified my parents would find out.”

At the height of his addiction, he would be taking six pills a night to replicate the same effect he felt when he first took it.

During the week, he would be having sex four times a week and then would go wild over weekends with rampant sex parties.

At his worst, he was taking six pills a day.

The teen said he'd convinced himself he couldn't have good sex without Viagra.

When he eventually realised he had an addiction, the boy came clean to his parents about his use of the drug and stealing hundreds of dollars from them.

After being diagnosed with compulsive sexual behaviour, the teenager began to heavily regret his decision.

"As I grow up I know I’ll regret it more and more because of things I have seen and done that are for people much older than me."

He claims his childhood has been stripped from him, but now wants to raise awareness for other young boys who live in a sexualised culture.

Featured image: iStock (posed by model)