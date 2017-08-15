Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Girl, 16, left a ‘help me’ note in her bedroom before taking her own life.

A heartbroken mother in the UK says she had “no idea” her daughter was struggling before the 16-year-old girl took her own life in early June.

Maisie Cousin-Stirk, 16, from Misterton, Nottinghamshire, died by suicide on June 19 shortly after sitting her General Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Though no suicide note was left, her mother and sister found a handwritten sign in Maisie’s bedroom shortly after the teen’s death. The note read ‘I’m fine’, but when turned upside down it read ‘help me’.

2. A stuntwoman has been killed on the film set of Deadpool 2.

A female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver during the filming of a stunt on a motorcycle.

Local media reported that the stuntwoman appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which drove off the set and through the window of a building across the street.

Police have not yet released the name of the woman or details of the accident.

3. High Court to decide on Barnaby Joyce’s future in Australian politics.

The High Court could deal a massive blow to Malcolm Turnbull’s one-seat majority government, as it tests whether New Zealand “citizen by descent” Barnaby Joyce can continue to sit in parliament, AAP reports.

The deputy prime minister told parliament on Monday he received advice from the NZ High Commission last Thursday he could be a citizen of that country through his father who emigrated to Australian in 1947.

The Australian Constitution prohibits dual citizens from sitting in parliament.

4. Warning issued after a Brisbane woman and her teenage son were stabbed by ex.

The head of a Queensland-based domestic violence support service has urged women being abused to “immediately” seek safety after a Brisbane woman was stabbed by her partner.

A 46-year-old man entered a Forest Lake home about 3.30am on Monday, where he proceeded to repeatedly stab his 37-year-old partner, AAP reports. Her 18-year-old son was also stabbed when he tried to stop the attack.

The man fled but died a short time later after his car slammed at speed into the back of a parked semi-trailer at nearby Wacol.

5. Warning as fidget spinners catch fire, cause choking.

They’ve proved a distraction for children in classrooms; a strategy to avoid eye-contact at work meetings; and, now, it seems fidget spinners are turning into a fire hazard.

There are two reports out of the US of the bluetooth fidget spinners exploding into fire while charging.

In both incidences, the spinners were reported the ‘pimped’ kind with LED lights and onboard speakers.

6. Sydney mother convicted after taking five abortion pills at 28 weeks pregnant.

A Sydney mother-of-five who took abortion pills to try to terminate her 28-week pregnancy has been convicted and placed on a three-year good behaviour bond.

Blacktown Local Court Magistrate Geoffrey Hiatt said the woman – who had pleaded not guilty – had been about 19 weeks pregnant when her partner of three years told her he did not want her to have the child because they were not married, AAP reports.

At about 26 weeks, her partner urged her to terminate the pregnancy.

