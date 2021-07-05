'I'm a teacher who thinks kids should learn to code. Here are 5 things my daughter found from her first class.’

Coding is an essential learning skill in this digital era.

Speaking as both a primary school teacher and a parent, I think it's important for children to have an understanding of and be able to work with the technology around them in many forms. When kids learn coding at an early age, it's strengthening a whole bunch of skills they don't even realise they possess.

Their creativity, problem solving, critical thinking, curiosity and maths skills.

With my teacher's hat on, I'm excited to see that the fundamentals of coding are logic, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking – which helps enable kids to produce creative outcomes, like websites, animations and even apps (incredibly).

Coding also promotes kids to become creators.

It is so important for kids to have a hand (in the classroom and once they're grown and out into the world and workforce) in shaping the technology that they're interacting with. This is as opposed to being a passive consumer of it.

Arguably the best part of anything that's good for kids (!) is that they're absorbing and mastering new skills by coding, all without them even realising it – because it’s so fun.

I teach prep and grade 1 in remote Western Australia. In my time teaching such a young age group, I see how tech changes dramatically and calls for kids to quickly adapt and learn new skills to keep up with it.

She was practising keyboard skills by locating and clicking on the different buttons, navigating tabs and then back to the classroom tab and sharing the screen with the teacher.

5. Importantly: the art of coding itself

The BYJU'S FutureSchool teacher gave clear and easy to understand directions and walked my daughter through every step so that she had success in the lesson and using the programs.

My daughter came away from her classes with the basics of coding, and was absolutely thrilled.

My daughter was really excited to be using the computer to learn and thought it was very special that she had a teacher to teach her one-on-one. She really liked learning this way and was more motivated.

The platform was easy to navigate and connect and communicate with the BYJU'S teacher. We loved the format of the lesson:

Introduction to the topic.

Demonstrations, examples and explanations of what to do.

Hands-on experiences while playing games and coding.

Reflection at the end on what she had learnt.

I love how BYJU'S FutureSchool can help parents who may not be confident to teach their kids coding, by teaching them coding in an easy and fun way. This also assists in their own child's development in creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and curiosity.

How exciting is it to think that kids can design and create an app, rather than just being a consumer using apps! Giving kids the opportunity to learn unique skills involved in the creation and building process.

This is especially helpful when students aren’t being taught coding at school. There isn’t always a technology or computer specialist to teach coding at school.

Some teachers may not have the confidence or knowledge to teach coding, as it's such a quickly evolving skill, which makes BYJU'S FutureSchool the go-to alternative as they're experts in the field.

Their online coding and maths classes are taught by experienced teachers for kids right up until 18 years old, with the classes shaped to each kids' grade level. Another great thing is that BYJU’S offer the first trial class for free!

It's fantastic that it caters to such a broad spectrum of ages and abilities. I've told some of my students' parents and my parent friends about it as a suggestion for a weekend or after-school hobby, just as it's been so excellent for my daughter.

I can't recommend it enough: it's helped my daughter release her inner creativity and curiosity by learning coding skills, and we've already booked for more classes throughout next term!

