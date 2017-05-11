A primary school teacher has found the most beautiful way to recognise her students.

Teaching isn’t a glamorous job and its importance can often be overlooked.

Some kindergarten teachers even find themselves toilet training their students.

But most of us remember at least one teacher that has helped shape us and many are showing their gratitude.

The US has just marked teacher appreciation week to say thank you and one teacher stood out.

Year 1 teacher, ShaRee Castlebury, has been celebrated after creating a dress out of her students’ drawings.

The Lawton Public School teacher said it was her first “original” idea.

“This is all artwork courtesy of my first-grade class,” Castlebury said in a post on Facebook.

“Who am I wearing? ROOM 219. Happy last day of school with my precious Picasso’s,” she added.

The teacher has been selected to appear in a new book, Love What Matters – which aims to recognise the men and women shaping the future.

“ShaRee went above and beyond to make her children feel special and the result was beautiful,” the authors of the book posted.

Pictures of the dress were shared on a Love What Matters Facebook post that has been liked more than 6,000 times.

The equivalent World Teacher’s Day in Australia is celebrated on the last Friday in October.

Get thinking – who would you like to thank?

*Feature image via ShaRee Castlebury (Facebook).