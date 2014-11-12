News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

FLUFF: Today, Taylor Swift does not look like Taylor Swift. And we can't stop staring.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re sorry. We know that Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now, and depending on your interest level that’s either making or breaking your daily Internet experience.

But we can’t stop looking at this cover.

The reason for Taylor overload is that her new album, 1989, has just been released and is rapidly achieving world domination..

But what got our attention today is that she’s just graced the cover of Wonderland magazine, and T.Swift looks a little different.

See for yourself.

We don’t know whether it’s the hair (yes), the eyebrows (most definitely), or the bronzed, bronzed face (quite possibly).

All we know is that she doesn’t look like this any more:


To remind yourself what she usually looks like, watch Taylor Swift’s new video to her song ‘Blank Space’ below, because it’s great: 

Tags: beauty , body-image-and-retouching , celebrity , entertainment-tv , fashion , movies-and-music

Related Stories

Recommended