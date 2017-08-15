Jury reaches decision in Taylor Swift sexual assault trial.

US pop sensation Taylor Swift has been declared the winner in a duelling trial between herself and a Colorado DJ she accused of groping her during a 2013 pre-concert photo opportunity.

A federal court jury in Denver has found Robert Mueller guilty of assaulting and battering Swift by grabbing her bare bottom under her skirt and awarded her the symbolic $US1 she had sought in damages.

The same eight-member jury also rejected claims by Mueller that Swift’s mother and a member of her team cost him his job by making false groping accusations.

According to social media reports from the courtroom, Swift heaved a sigh of relief when the verdict was read and hugged her mother and legal team, while her mother wept. Mueller did not look at his lawyers.

Earlier on Monday, Swift cried during closing arguments from Mueller’s lawyer Gabriel McFarland before the jury began to consider their verdict shortly after noon (local time), according to USA Today and CNN.

“I don’t know what kind of man grabs or gropes a music superstar … But it’s not that guy,” McFarland said.

“Nobody saw what Ms Swift said happened … because it didn’t happen.”

McFarland said the photo of the encounter – which Swift used to prove her argument – showed that Swift was smiling at the time and could not have been as upset as she claimed to be.

“Look at Ms Swift’s face and ask yourself: Is that the face of a person who just had a strange man grab her butt?” he said to the jury.