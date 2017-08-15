Taylor Swift has released an emotional statement following her win in a sexual assault trial.

After an eight-person jury declared her the winner in a trial against a Colorado DJ accused of groping her during a meet-and-greet in 2013, pop singer Taylor Swift has released an emotional statement addressing the ordeal.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, Swift thanked the judge, her legal team and the jury for “fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by sexual assault”.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued.

“My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.

“Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift - who was being sued for AU$3.8 million by former radio host David Mueller - was awarded a symbolic US$1 in damages by the judge.

The federal court jury in Denver found Mueller guilty of assaulting and battering Swift by grabbing her bare bottom under her skirt during a photo opportunity with fans.

After the verdict, the 27-year-old singer hugged her attorneys and her mother - who also testified during the trial - and mouthed "thank you" to the jury.

One of Swift's attorneys, Doug Baldridge, also made a brief statement to reporters on the courthouse steps after the ruling.

"I think it's a new day, because someone with the guts and the courage to stand up with absolutely no upside in doing so - that being Taylor Swift - has told everyone, 'This is it, the line's drawn'," he said.

The singer took the stand herself during the trial to testify against her attacker.

"It was horrifying and shocking," she said of the moment Mueller inappropriately touched her backstage in June 2013.

Swift said she continued on with the photo opportunity after the assault, posing with fans, but said the incident "switched off my personality".

LISTEN: Taylor Swift's response to alleged sexual harassment gives us hope.

During questioning, Mueller's lawyer, M. Gabriel McFarland, suggested that Swift could have taken a break after the alleged grope.

"And your client could have taken a normal photo with me," she responded.

"I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in anyway that this is my fault because it isn't.

"I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine."

Fans and fellow famous faces alike have shared messages of support for the singer in the wake of the verdict.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT.