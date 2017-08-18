A poor bloke was so nervous about sketching Taylor Swift in court, he buggered it up.

In case you missed it, pop queen and lover of cats Taylor Swift appeared in court this week as part of a historic legal case that saw her win a single dollar against a man who sexually assaulted her in 2013. And while that’s a story enough in and of itself, wait! There’s more.

The artist’s impression courtroom sketch of the 27-year-old is here. And while you can definitely see that they were trying to create Swift, but it’s just not quite there. It’s just a bit too ‘Year 10 art project’, if you will.

It’s bad, OK? It’s bad.

But wait. The poor fella was probabily a bit – okay, very – flustered. As any of us would be if we faced the monumental task of drawing this decade’s biggest celebrity, actually.

No pressure, guys. It’s only TAYLOR SWIFT.

Everybody breathe.

“A person like Taylor Swift, who is very pretty – has perfectly proportioned dimensions on the face – is actually much harder to sketch,” Jeff Kandyba, a sketch artist from Denver, Colorado told Fox News 21 earlier this week.

And he would like the world and everyone on it to forgive him now, please.

“It’s hard. Some people are just much easier to draw than others,” Kandyba continued. (And by “some people”, he definitely means ugly people.)

We get it, Jeff. We totally get it.

Better luck next time, pal!