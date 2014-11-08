News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Mash-up of Taylor Swift and 80s aerobics video is the best thing you will watch today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes the stars align. Sometimes cosmic forces are drawn together. Sometimes in the meeting of minds, magic is made.

Like the kind of magic that is this Youtube clip of an 80s aerobics team dancing to Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off”.

Youtube genius Thomas Jung realised that Taylor’s song fits seamlessly with a classic aerobic dance video from 1989. 1989  also happens to be the title of Swift’s new album (more cosmic synergy, obviously).

By way of health warning: This video WILL make you want to shake it off with some incredible aerobic dance moves. Take it easy, friends.

Maybe do some stretching first.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BXqh2sOVLc

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended