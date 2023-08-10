Tayla Cox and her baby were found dead on Thursday. Her husband has been charged with murder.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

A man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly killing his wife and 11-week-old baby in Central Queensland this week.

Tayla Cox and her daughter Murphy Margaret were found dead in their Rockhampton home on Thursday, hours after Matthew Cox walked into a Brisbane police station and reported their deaths.

Officers discovered their bodies in a "quite confronting" scene.

The 31-year-old Rockhampton man was charged with their deaths on Thursday afternoon.

"We aren't looking for any other people," Detective Superintendent Shadlow said.

There was no history of domestic violence in the relationship and the man and woman were not known to police.

Police ruled out reports a gunshot had been heard at the address but would not comment on how the mother and baby died.

"A deceased infant child is always confronting for first responders," Detective Shadlow said.

The mother's family had been notified, "and as you'd expect, they're devastated".

Detective Shadlow believes Cox and her child died on Tuesday.

Police will remain at the scene for days.

"We have scientific and forensic officers currently at the scene... they will be there for some time examining the scene and the investigations will be ongoing," Det Supt Shadlow said.

Tayla is the 34th woman to be allegedly killed by violence in Australia this year, according to Destroy the Joint.

The accused is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

