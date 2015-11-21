Meet the wedding photographer who specialises in tattooed brides.

Michael Allebach is a US wedding photographer with an unusual specialty – tattooed brides.

After seven years in the business, he’s even earned himself the nickname “The Tattooed Bride Photographer.”

And his photos? Breathtaking.

See? Told you.

Mr Allebach recently spoke to The Motherish about how he “fell into” his rare occupation, why he loves it – and the most creative ceremonies he’s ever seen.

“Before wedding photography I was in a punk rock band and saw lots of tattooed people. But back in 2007 you’d never see a bride with a wedding dress and tattoos in a magazine or featured online. So in 2007 I came up with the idea and started working on a model shoot with tattooed women in wedding dresses. In spring of 2008 I was able to photograph and release the photos on my website,” he said.

“Actually, I was pretty scared it would turn away parents. By the end of 2008 I was booking real brides with tattoos who wanted to show off their ink. I remember soon after people started calling me 'the tattooed bride photographer' and the name stuck," he added.

Allebach said he loved shooting his alternative clients.

“My website attracts the kind of brides I love. Whether they have tattoos or not, they are open people who want to bring personality to their wedding,” he said.

“Specialising really helps me keep the kind of clients I wouldn’t get along with away from my business. My business is weddings, boudoir and business headshots. It’s funny how many people love my tattooed brides and end up getting a headshot from me because they love the wedding photos so much," he explains.

When it comes to memorable weddings, Allebach has seen them all.

“I’ve photographed three weddings inside historic prisons. I’d have to say the contrast between a prison and a wedding is about as big as you can get. Each of the ceremonies and couples were memorable and unique," he reveals.

He said it was all about making brides feel comfortable. “I make brides feel welcome to be who they are on their wedding day. I provide a safe environment for tattooed clients to get photographed,” he said.

“Photographing tattooed brides is about being accepting - people shouldn’t feel like outsiders because they live life on their own terms. Now brides do seek me out for that very reason. They want to feel comfortable that their wedding photographer isn’t judging them for showing off tattoos," Allebach said.

He also had some important advice for tattooed brides. “I would ask your wedding photographer how they feel about tattoos and if they will retouch out the tattoos. My brides paid a lot of money for their tattoos and would be offended by retouching," he suggested.

Fascinating – and the beautiful photos speak for themselves.

