Tasma Walton on failing to bond with her newborn and proposing to Rove McManus.

Tasma Walton wears many hats. She’s a mother, a wife, an actress, and an all-round fabulous person. The 41-year-old recently sat down with another of our favourite women, Monty Dimond, from Show and Tell to talk about all those things.

In the conversation series, Tasma touched on topics like growing up without a male role model, what she really thinks of living in the public eye and the moment she proposed to Rove McManus.

Rove McManus and Tasma Walton. Image via Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Tasma and Monty also delve into the topic of not having an instant connection with their newborn babies, of which they both experienced.

On this, Tasma said:

It’s impossible to explain to somebody that hasn’t experienced it what those first few days few months will be like.
You are in the trenches. There is this compulsion that you have to take care of this creature. There’s a sense of awe about them, but love? That in love, kind of thing? I would not let anybody hurt them. [But] the love has started to kick in as she is engaging more and more with me and with the world.

Watch Tasma talking about the lack of instant connection between herself and her baby, Ruby, below.

Watch Tasma discuss the moment she proposed to her husband, Rove.

To view the entire conversation, click here. 

