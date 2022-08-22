﻿'My kids' childhood couldn't be more different to mine. There's one thing I get to share with them.'

My daughter just celebrated her ninth birthday. Her party was at a tie-dye shop where she and her friends twisted and coloured pillowcases, shoelaces, tees and socks, giggling their way through the party until cake time – a 30cm buttercream-covered llama cake with rainbow swirl insides.

She was delighted. But how lucky are kids these days? My party at her age might have consisted of playing musical statues in the lounge room followed by chocolate ripple cake stacked together the night before with whipped cream and a pack of choccy biscuits.

School for her is also full of stark differences (pandemic interruptions notwithstanding). My primary school in the '80s (*gulp*) had two computers that were shared by the whole school and wheeled by trolley to the class who had booked an afternoon of ‘info tech’.

My daughter packs a laptop into her schoolbag every morning. It sits alongside her lunchbox, which might consist of sushi rolls, baby spinach and cream cheese wraps or a Greek yoghurt pouch. I had a Vegemite sandwich, apple, and a muesli bar every day and slugged it out in a portable classroom with no air con.

There is no doubt times have changed, and mostly for the better.

But as my kids grow older, I realise that some things don't.

Take visits to the zoo, for example. This is an experience I love to share with my children, just as my parents did with me. The love and respect for animals is the same across each generation and the joy of visiting Taronga Zoo never wanes, no matter how ‘grown up’ you get.

"This is an experience I love to share with my children." Image: Supplied.

Taking the ferry across Sydney Harbour is an activity in itself – watching your children’s eyes twinkle as you approach the zoo gates after the 12-minute ride from Circular Quay. Brings it all back, doesn’t it? Don’t get teary as you realise how fast the years go by.

But just as my daughter's lunchbox standards are wildly different to mine, where mini-me would have gone to Taronga Zoo purely for entertainment (and beelined straight to the giraffes), my children appreciate that the zoo is a place to admire, to learn and to carry new knowledge back home at the end of the day.

I also only just recently appreciated that Taronga is not-for-provide meaning that by simply buying our entry tickets, we’re already making an impact.

Taronga is committed to the conservation of thousands of native and endangered species, with active involvement in breed and release programs, habitat recovery, and the rehabilitation and release of injured wildlife.

While so much in our world has changed, it’s heartening that the animals that I watched in awe as a child will still be here for future generations because of the dedicated efforts of places like Taronga to protect and save them.

Through research, science, education, action and advocacy, Taronga is leading vital work that supports wildlife, habitats, and communities here in Australia and across the world. Every time you visit, stay, donate or buy a gift, you're helping Taronga safe wildlife, all whilst having a great day out in the heart of Sydney. Even your coffee purchase helps.

My husband and I have done the incredible Roar and Snore experience, a wedding gift that we both LOVED. How cool it is going to be to take the kids and tell them about the last time we glamped at the zoo?

"How cool it is going to be to take the kids and tell them about the last time we glamped at the zoo?" Image: Supplied.

The feeding time and close encounter sessions always blows the kids' minds.

The zoo has 4,000 animals from 350 species, including African Lions, Sumatran Tigers, meerkats, and gorillas. It boasts the largest zoo-based science team in the southern hemisphere who are working every day to protect wildlife and their habitats.

This work is happening every day at Taronga, and by visiting, we’re part of it.

It's a huge part of why we visit as much as we do. But another reason is the fact it's a special experience I get to share with them, and a way to show them a bit of my own childhood, too.

After all, they will never understand the excitement I felt as a kid when the tech trolley rolled into the classroom, but they acknowledge and recognise how special of an experience going to the zoo really is.

"This work is happening every day at the zoo and by visiting, we’re part of it." Image: Supplied.

From the ferry ride over to their interactions with hundreds of different animals, my kids get to make lasting memories with us, just as I did with my own parents way back in the '80s.

And when we get there, I’m always reminding my kids that every little bit counts – including spending some of their pocket money in the zoo shop, where they have something to keep after their visit while also helping protect wildlife around the world.

The Lorax said it best when it said, "unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not."

Not only does its message still ring true today, it's a favourite that continues to bridge generations. Just like a family trip to the zoo.

To make lasting memories with your family, visit, stay or simply buy a gift at Taronga today where every dollar spent helps protect wildlife here in Australia and around the world.

Feature Image: Supplied.