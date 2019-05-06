10 outfits from Target that will literally solve your winter wardrobe crisis.

A wise woman once told me that when you’re complimented on any item of clothing – whether it be shoes, a dress or a brand new hat – there’s a wrong way to respond.

“Do not say ‘thank you’ and go on with your day,” she said.

“Because ‘oh, wow, I love that dress!’ is not a statement. It’s a question. And it’s your duty to answer.”

They require precisely two answers, she explained.

The first is where you got it from. The second is how much it cost you.

No one wants to hear, “A flea market in Italy last year!” That is not remotely helpful, and also raises suspicions that you might be… lying.

The person desperately wants to learn that your new top is from Target and it cost $25. And then with four clicks of an excited thumb, she would like that top delivered to her doorstep so she can wear it out to dinner on Thursday night. Understand?

There is status in wearing great clothes that also happen to be absurdly affordable – and Target nails it every season. And for all body types too.

Target’s brand new Winterspell range will have you completely covered for the cold weather, and by mixing and matching, you can have a whole winter wardrobe for $300.

Here are 10 of our favourite looks, modelled by Nama Winston, writer, lover of fashion and wrangler of an 11-year-old son; Holly Wainwright, author and mum-of-two, and fan of all things blue; and me, writer, podcaster and relentless pursuer of work-appropriate clothing.

Nama wears…

Lily Loves Knitwear Pullover – Red, $25

Lily Loves Animal Print Skirt – Black/Red Print, $25

Bounty Western Boots – Black, $39

Sherpa Jacket - Black, $59

Relaxed Crew Embellished Tee - Moi, $15

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Bounty Western Boots - Black, $39

Perry Volume Sleeve Blouse - Black Magnolia, $35

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Elastic Waisted Maxi Dress - Paisley Scarf, $49

Holly wears...

Fisherman Ribbed Cardigan - Grey Marle, $39

Dannii Minogue Petites Long Sleeve Relaxed Shirt - Stripe, $39

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Blair Ankle Boots - Gold Deer, $25

V-Neck Knitted Sweater - Sky Marle, $25

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

V-Neck Knitted Sweater - Sky Marle, $25

Tiered Frill Skirt - Black Magnolia, $35

Bounty Western Boots - Gold Deer, $39

Jessie wears...

Puffer Jacket - Black, $39

Dannii Minogue Petites Short Sleeve Jersey Tee - White, $15

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Beth Ankle Boots - Black, $39

Ellie High Neck Shirred Blouse - Paisley Scarf, $39

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Beth Ankle Boots - Black, $39

Fifi Felt Beret - Oatmeal, $10

Crew Neck Knitted Sweater - Spearmint Marle, $25

Lily Loves High Rise Jeans - Indigo, $25

Beth Ankle Boots - Black, $39

Stylist Roma D'Arrietta says the stand-out pieces from the Target range include the print dresses and the classic knitwear.

“Everything goes with everything quite easily,” she said about the Winterspell range.

This season, Romy says animal prints, green and high-waisted crop pants are trending, with skinny jeans being a universal staple.

To flatter your body shape, Romy advises opting for an open neck knit if you’ve got bigger breasts, whereas a high neck will be more flattering for women with smaller breasts.

She also suggests women purchase a puffer jacket, leather jacket and a knit they love - all available at Target.

That way, you’ll be warm and stylish this winter.

