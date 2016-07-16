Tara Reid storms out of trainwreck interview. Literally, everything went wrong.

Well, this escalated quickly.

Promoting the latest instalment in the Sharknado movie series must be a very run-of-the-mill experience for Tara Reid by now. The American Pie star is currently doing the rounds for the FOURTH movie in the series, because apparently one movie about a monstrous freak storm that hurls sharks at people wasn’t enough.

But the actress had a curveball thrown at her when she sat down for an interview on Friday with Jenny McCarthy for her SiriusXM radio show – and the tension soon erupted into a fierce fight to rival the commotion of, oh, a tornado that hurls sharks at people?

For a taste of shark-storm carnage, watch the trailer for Sharknado 4 here. Post continues after video.

McCarthy (a former Playboy model, host of The View and a passionate anti-vaccination advocate) started the interview by talking about Reid’s latest reality TV role on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars (a show with the catchphrase “Reality TV Brought Them Together. Real Life May Tear Them Apart.” oooh…).

“I f**king love you on that show, but are you glad you did it?” McCarthy probed.

But Tara was reluctant to talk about anything other than her new movie, her participation in the show clearly hitting a nerve.

“It’s not worth the time to talk about,” replied Reid. “There’s confusing things about it. We are not talking about it.”

But McCarthy continued to circle in on the subject, much like a large ocean predator moving in on an injured seal, remarking how much she “loved” the show.

“Babe, I asked you, please let’s not talk about this show. We’re all here about Sharknado,” replied an adamant Reid.

McCarthy momentarily obliged and actually asked some questions about the film for awhile, but her interest in the SyFy Channel's latest repackaging of the Sharknado franchise soon waned and she moved onto probing questions about Reid's history with plastic surgery.

By the tone of Tara's short and blunt replies, the 40-year-old actress was really, really done with talking about her much-discussed forays into cosmetic surgery – and so, so done with keeping up this majorly passive aggressive conversation.

"I think I've made that clear about 100 times," she snapped, in response to McCarthy's question about whether she was "good and done" with surgeries.

"Maybe you only read the bad things, but I've made that really clear for so many years. Read what you want to read."

Then Tara's attempt to shut-down the interview really amped up a notch (this seal was not gonna be anyone's dinner today!).

"It was really nice talking to you and really good luck with your show," she said, bluntly.

"Good luck to you, too, and I'm so excited about Sharknado and I hope you stay married," McCarthy replied, with the resolute calm of a Great White. "I hope your knees get a little wobblier than they already are." (Whatever that means?)

"I hope you stay married too. I'm sure he's a nice guy," Tara responded. "I hope your tits get even nicer, because they're amazing. The same guy who did mine, right? I'll always use your advice. You're the best. Bye."

(BUUUUURN!)

The excruciatingly tense ordeal then finally came to an end, but not before McCarthy got in one last jab:

"Love you, Tara. Good luck with Sharknado 18."

Ouch. The shade thrown from both sides of this terrifying ordeal interview was more dark and ominous than, oh, an approaching hurricane that hurls sharks.

