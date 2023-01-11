Is Lydia Tar a real person? The story behind Cate Blanchett's new movie Tár.

We’re kicking off the award season with the Golden Globes today and you may have heard the name Tár being thrown around recently and no, it’s not regarding the sticky black substance that’s used on roads.

It’s Cate Blanchett’s latest project which has been causing quite the stir on the award scene.

Yet to be released in Australia, the film is a favourite to win across board not only at the Golden Globes but at the Oscars too.

Before we get into it, watch the trailer for Tár here. Post continues below.

Blanchett plays a proud and egotistical conductor and composer, Lydia Tár, and the film takes us through her rise and tragic fall.

Tár’s story combined with the rising popularity of biopics in Hollywood; think Elvis, King Richard, Spencer, Blonde, Being The Ricardos, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, has us wondering whether Lydia Tár was, in fact, a real person.

What is the plot of Tár?

Lydia Tár is an acclaimed composer/conductor, a feminist icon and role model to up and coming young female conductors looking for success in the male-dominated field.

Tár leads a mentorship program for these women, sharing her secrets on how to understand and see music more deeply.

The complicated dynamic of a powerful role model and a subservient awestruck student can go so wrong when lines are crossed.

The film tackles this when one of Tár’s former students dies by suicide, leaving a note accusing Lydia of inappropriate behaviour.

This event plays the catalyst for a series of events that slowly unravel the perfect life Lydia had made herself, both personally and professionally.

Image: Focus Features.

Is Lydia Tár a real person?

The plot screams reality and the film has definitely been marketed as a biopic, yet Lydia Tár is not a real person.

It’s not your fault if you thought otherwise, the nuances within the film and the politics behind some of the characters' decisions feel so real that you feel blindsided by the end.

Director Todd Field’s choices must be intentional, with The Cut noting that the film’s description on review platform Letterboxd and Wikipedia reads "set in the international world of classical music, centres on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra." If that doesn’t imply biopic, then I don’t know what does.

Either way, the film is already a huge success and set to release in Australia on January 26, so book your tickets ASAP!

Feature Image: Focus Features.