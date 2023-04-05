Man charged with domestic violence offences after mum and 3 children killed in car crash.

Content warning: This story mentions domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Mum-of-three Tania Murphy was driving with three young boys in rural NSW when they were killed in a crash on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old's car hit a pole and rolled down an embankment into a water channel at Yanco, near the NSW Riverina town of Leeton, around 11.15pm.

According to The Australian, Tania's two sons were killed in the crash, while her third child, a daughter, was not in the car at the time.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man, who had been arrested a day earlier, was charged with domestic violence-related offences.

Police were told the rear door of a home in the small village of Yanco, was allegedly kicked in and a person was threatened shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

"About 15 minutes later, a vehicle being driven along Research Road left the road and crashed, resulting in the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12," NSW Police said in a statement.

No charges have been laid over the crash itself but detectives arrested a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman at a Griffith unit about 8am on Wednesday.

They were taken to Griffith Police Station where the man was charged with two counts of stalking and intimidating with the intention to cause fear of physical harm as well as one count of aggravated break and enter.

Tania has been remembered as a great mother and friend, who "loved life".

"She was just a wonderful person, great mother, loved her kids, would do anything for her family," a friend told NCA NewsWire.

Family members told 9News they were "devastated".

"We simply can't believe they're all gone."

The man has been refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday, while the woman was released without charge, pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam vision relevant to the investigation to contact Griffith Police.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



- With AAP.

Feature Image: Facebook@jerry.tanya.9