Tamara Ecclestone will continue to breastfeed her almost two-year-old daughter.

UK heiress and socialite Tamara Ecclestone has revealed she still breastfeeds her almost two-year-old daughter, Sophia.

The mum of one recently told new! magazine that she had happily given up partying for parenthood, alongside husband Jay Rutland.

The 31-year-old said she was a supporter of breastfeeding, just like her own mother, Slavica Ecclestone.

"I'm still feeding her so if she needs to be fed I need to be there. My mum was like that until we were old enough to understand, and even then she'd only leave us with family. I guess it's just the way I am," she said.

"I don't feel comfortable leaving Sophia with anyone in the evenings, and Jay understands how hands-on I am.

"So long as we do get our time together, he doesn't mind if we're in the house with a takeaway. It's still just us. If she wakes in the night I want to be there for her."

Ecclestone's support for breastfeeding has caused controversy in the past - in June, she was widely criticised for sharing brelfies (breastfeeding selfies) on social media.

She defended her decision to upload the photo to new! magazine, saying she was surprised by the negative reaction to it.

"My husband took the picture. I loved it, I thought it was so cute... I didn't realise it was going to cause so much controversy and that people would have so many opinions on it," she said.

She told the magazine that she and Jay were happy to postpone adding to their little family - for now.

You do you, Tamara - as long as you and Sophia are happy, that's all that matters.

