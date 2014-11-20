News
The celebrity offspring who just shaved all the hair off her head.

Remember when Demi Moore shaved her head for G.I. Jane and we all wanted to copy her?

Fast forward 17 years and Moore’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, has done just that.

Willis, 20, debuted her buzz cut on Instagram, captioning a video of her shaving her head with two words: ‘I rule’.

If there was any doubt who served as her hair-spiration, she uploaded a flashback photo of her mother with a closely cropped do in the late 90s.

“Mawms is bae. #thankgodgoodheadshapesruninthefamily,” she captioned the shot.

If, like us, you need a translation,we think it means ‘Mum’s is a babe.”

Tallulah's isn't the only celebrity hair that has us talking at the moment. Check out these eye-catching styles:

Who has great hair right now?
