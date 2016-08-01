Weekend Sunrise reporter Talitha Cummins has given birth to her first child.

Weekend Sunrise reporter Talitha Cummins has given birth to a baby boy.

The 36-year-old announced the arrival of little Oliver Paul Lucas on Instagram this evening, saying he was born at 5:50pm Sunday at “a very healthy 3.87kg”.

“Mum and Dad are completely in ❤️,” she wrote.

Oliver is the first child for Cummins and her husband of 2.5 years Ben Lucas, a co-founder of Sydney fitness company Flow Athletic.

The Channel 7 journalist announced the pregnancy back in February, sharing sonogram on social media.

“Such exciting news and feeling very proud and happy,” she wrote. “Been trying to hide the bump on Weekend Sunrise for a few weeks now!!”

Talitha will have to watch her mouth with a little one around…



Congrats Talitha and Ben!