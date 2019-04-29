"We’re very scared and devastated." A model has died after collapsing on the catwalk.

Note: The photo in the below article might distress some readers.

A Brazilian model died on Saturday after collapsing on a catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

It was the last day of the show, and 26-year-old Tales Soares was turning to leave the runway after modelling a look, when he fell.

It appeared he tripped on his shoelaces, with some even assuming it was part of the “act” because they were deliberately untied as part of his outfit.

Medics attended to Soares while he was still on the catwalk in front of horrified onlookers, as he started foaming at the mouth.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead. A cause of death is not yet known.

Soares was modelling the Spanish label Ocksa at the time. The brand has expressed its shock at his death.

To keep up to date with the latest news, listen to The Quicky. Post continues after podcast.

Soares also went by the name Tales Cotta and was signed to the agency Base MGT Modelling, who paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“Tales never presented or complained about health problems,” the statement insisted.

“He had a healthy diet (he was a vegetarian), did not use illegal substances and was in full condition to participate in the parade. And we ask for respect at this moment of deep sadness.”

His agent Rogério Campaneli, told FocusOn News; "Doctors suspect that Tales might have had a congenital problem. From videos, they believe he died on the catwalk.”

Sao Paulo Fashion week also paid tribute on the social media platform writing; "May God welcome you with open arms! Life is definitely a catwalk, we’re just passing through!”

On Instagram, Soares, who has more than 22k followers, refers to himself a model, vegetarian, and a graduate of physical education. His page is tribute to his work and the photo shoots and catwalks he has taken part in.

As well as his successful modelling career, Soares was known as an advocate for LGBTQI rights.

The Sun reports Soares' family was watching the show via live telecast. He'd chatted to his sister and mother minutes before going on.

They watched him make his way down the catwalk, but didn't see him return as the broadcast halted.

His sister told the publication; "We’re very scared and devastated by what happened. He was very healthy, ate healthily and exercised every day. He did cross fit and yoga."

After Soares' death, the brands, stylists and models of Sao Paulo Fashion Week, the fifth largest of its kind in the world, were given the option to cancel programming.

They decided to continue, and honour Soares with a minute's silence before every show.