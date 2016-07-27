Take a peek inside Zoe Foster Blake's fridge.

Zoe Foster Blake has the fridge of dreams, people. The FRIDGE OF DREAMS.

I’m not even joking.

See for yourself.

Even Zoe Foster Blake knows she has the fridge of dreams, “Look!” she cries. “It’s a bloody TV ad fridge.”

True, it does look suspiciously like the fridge that starred in the latest Westinghouse commercial.

Yes, Foster Blake has a fridge stocked with prepped meals by a Australian company Youfoodz to make life a bit easier with husband, Hamish Blake away interstate this week.

And that, my friends, is smart with a capital S. Here’s why. The best piece of parenting advice going around is this: Get as much help as you can.

Foster Blake ended her post asking followers to recommend their best food cheat. And that they did. The comments section is now packed with recommendations for providers of prepared meals.

Watch: Zoe Foster Blake shares her best ever beauty tips.

For what it’s worth, if you’re in Melbourne, I’m a big fan of Let Lulu, myself. But one Senior Editor at Mamamia has just told me, “I saw Zoe’s shout out to YouFoodz last night and got sucked in. I’m trying them next week.”

This savvy senior editor isn’t the only one high fiving Foster Blake for her fridge of champions.

Lina wrote, “Clever Lady.”

Carly said, “totally get it, sometimes you just gotta do whatever makes the week a little easier!”

Poppy chimed in with, “My hubby does FIFO so I live on massive batch meals pre-portioned into Tupperware dishes. Do I get sick of chicken soup after 6 nights straight? You bet my lazy, chubby little heart I do, but not as much as I’d get sick of cooking and washing up every night!!”

Because, as Foster Blake herself says, “cooking can suck a doz.”

