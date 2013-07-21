Sympathy pregnancies are real, and here's why

As a man who has played the supporting role in four pregnancies, Reservoir Dad is disappointed at those who claim the serious male-ailment Couvade Syndrome doesn't exist.

Couvade Syndrome – otherwise known as sympathy pregnancy – is real, according to this favourite Aussie video blogger. Just like 'man-flu', he says, sympathy pregnancies do occur.

For those who want conclusive proof, here's the man himself.