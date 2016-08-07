Sylvia Jeffreys has upped the ante on her workout regime prior to her wedding.

Being announced as one of this year’s City2Surf ambassadors couldn’t have come at a better time for Channel 9 news presenter Sylvia Jeffreys, who is in the midst of preparing for her wedding to Pete Stefanovic.

“Quite conveniently, it’s probably helping me with my wedding training as well,” the 30-year-old told The Sydney Morning Herald, admitting, “I was just thrilled to be invited to be a part of it because I needed that motivation.”

Pete and Sylvia following the proposal. Source: Instagram.

Jeffreys and Stefanovic became engaged during a recent holiday in Europe, with the pair keeping the exciting news under wraps for a full two weeks until they returned home to Australia in July.

"It was in France, in the Bordeaux region, it was beautiful," she said. "He was on one knee in a vineyard and popped the question."

Training aside though, the Today Show star says the date for their wedding is still to be set.

Jeffreys shares the story behind the proposal. Post continues...

"No plans. I don't even know where to start," she said, adding the couple are "just enjoying it for the moment."

One thing that's for sure though, is that when the date does arrive her infamous brother-in-law and co-worker Karl Stefanovic will be one to keep an eye on.

"I think he is more excited about the bucks," Jeffreys said. "He is already floating some ideas. I think Thailand has been floated for a week, which I vetoed!"

Brother-in-law Karl inspects his brother's choice of engagement ring. Source: Channel 9.

But when asked what it's like to work alongside her jokester future brother-in-law every day, Jeffreys gushed, "He is fantastic and he, obviously, has a reputation for being a ratbag, which he probably deserves, but he also is a very generous and supportive person, which he doesn't like me saying, because apparently it wouldn't do his reputation any good!"

Charity runs aside Sylvia, we think you'll look pretty amazing in anything you decide to wear for your wedding.