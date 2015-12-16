News
news

STORMAGEDDON: Sydney is under attack from above.

How good is Summer? Zooper doopers in the fridge, thongs on your feet and that nice sea breeze in your hair.

It’s all well and good until that gentle harbour breeze decides to completely LOSE ITS MIND.

With hail the size of jagged, deadly golf balls and an actual TORNADO, well done to everyone who packed a jacket this morning. Condolences to everyone who forgot their emergency cardigans.

Let’s all take a moment to think about this guy, who was told that Sydney was fun in the summertime. Sorry, dude.


Seasons, huh? Who needs them?

