News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

sports

These two young Swans fans have provided a friendship moment to lift your heart.

Sitting in the stands at the Sydney Swans’ recent clash with Carlton, spectator Jonathan Drennan overheard something “beautiful”.

Nearby, a young boy was commentating the game, play-by-play, for a visually impaired friend sitting alongside him.

It was a moment too touching not to share, and so the Irishman tweeted:

“Heard something beautiful at the Sydney Swans game tonight,” he began.

The tweet captured national headlines, and a search was mounted for the young football fans.

“We love this and are trying to track down these boys,” the Swans appealed on social media. “They were in the Noble Stand Bay 45. If anyone can help us find them please get in touch!”

And find them they did. Jarryd Haines, 12, and Mark Smith, 13.

Mark lost his vision four years ago due to cancers in his brain and spine, but still enjoys attending AFL games for the sounds and sensations in the stands.

“We were giving Mark something so he could listen to the commentary off Triple M, and that didn’t work in the second quarter," Jarryd said. "So I just decided to call the game for him."

That simple gesture saw the pair receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the SCG last week, where they got to meet the Swans players and have a kick around on the hallowed turf.

"It's been amazing!" Mark said. "I've met all the players, and I loved it."

Drennan also got to join in.

"Here we are at the SCG with two amazing boys," he said. “It just shows you the power of social media and the power of football and the football community.”

MORE KICK-ARSE AFL STORIES:

Tags: afl , mias-picks , sport , sydney-swans

Related Stories

Recommended