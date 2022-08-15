Two Sydney women were shot dead in a targeted ‘assassination’. Here's everything we know.

A mother-of-two and her friend were heading for a night out when they were killed in a targeted shooting in Sydney on Saturday night.

Lametta Fadlallah, who has links to organised crime, and her hairdresser friend, Amy Hazouri, were killed after a hail of bullets struck their car in the southwest Sydney suburb of Panania just before 9pm.

Fadlallah, 48, could not be revived and died at the scene, while 39-year-old Hazouri was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition where she later died.

"This is an appalling attack on two women, who lost their lives in a planned murder and assassination that's happened in a public street in Sydney," Homicide Squad commander Danny Doherty told media on Sunday.

"It's not acceptable by any standards. It's unprecedented, really, and we're determined to get the answers for the family."

A 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were also in the car at the time of the incident and were left incredibly shaken but physically unhurt, Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

Police believe the shooting occurred at Hendy Avenue, Panania, before the vehicle travelled to Weston St, Revesby, where emergency services were called.

Burned-out cars were located in nearby suburbs in the hours following the attack and police are investigating if the vehicles are linked.

"These are the hallmarks of a planned attack; it was methodical, it was planned," he said.

Here's everything we know about the attack.

A connection with Sydney's underworld.

Police are familiar with Fadlallah for having past connections to underworld figures.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the mother-of-two was previously married to a Shadi Derbas, a founding member of a violent gang from Punchbowl, before she began dating notorious underworld figure, Halal Safi, who was found dead last year.

Lametta Fadlallah. Image: Facebook.

A former underworld source told the publication, "Lam [Fadlallah] was playing with the big boys and maybe knew too much."

"She always thought she was smart but this is the most dangerous Sydney has ever been. Killing women so openly is next level."

Police say one theory is Fadlallah was the intended target of the attack, while Hazouri, who has no links to organised crime, was likely an innocent victim.

Colleagues at the Bankstown hair salon where Hazouri worked at have paid tribute to the 39-year-old in a post on Instagram.

"We are shattered, our heart is broken, you left us too soon," the post read, according to the Daily Mail.

"May your memory be eternal. God bless your soul. Till we meet again."

Amy Hazouri. Image: Instagram

The 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man in the vehicle also don't have any links to organised crime, according to police.

"[They] were incredibly lucky that they weren't killed or seriously injured," said Det Supt Doherty.

Criminals have 'thrown out their rule books'.

Speaking to reporters, Det Supt Doherty said underworld figures used to operate by "unwritten laws" which saw women and children protected from being attacked. However, it appears these rules no longer apply.

"I think this has just demonstrated how low they've got at this point, where any person that may be associated with someone who they want to target ... they don't discriminate, whether you're male or female," he said.

"The rule books have been thrown out the window."

Strike Force Laurantus has been established to investigate the incident, while Det Supt Doherty is urging the public to come forward with any information.

"The time is now. This is unprecedented," he said.

"We should be asking questions, how could this happen? How did we get to this point, where two women have lost their lives in Sydney, in a public street?"

Anyone who may have information, or dashcam or CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

