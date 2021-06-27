Exactly what you can and can’t do during the 2 week Greater Sydney lockdown.

Millions of people in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong have woken up to the first day of a two-week lockdown.

The lockdown measures were introduced on Saturday afternoon and will remain in place until midnight Friday, July 9.

Under the new restrictions, everyone within the Greater Sydney region must stay at home and can only leave for one of the four following reasons:

Shopping for food or other essential goods and services

Medical care or compassionate needs (people can leave home to have a COVID-19 vaccination unless you have been identified as a close contact)

Exercise outdoors in groups of 10 or fewer

Essential work, or education, where you cannot work or study from home

On Sunday, NSW recorded 30 new locally acquired cases, all of which are linked to the Bondi cluster, which now stands at 110.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 11 of those new cases were already in isolation.

Here's everything you need to know about the Greater Sydney lockdown, including what you can and can't do.

First, what exactly does Greater Sydney mean?

Under the new restrictions, anyone who lives, works or attends university in Greater Sydney must stay at home for the next two weeks, unless absolutely necessary.

Greater Sydney includes those who live in the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas.

Anyone who has been in these areas since June 21 is also required to follow the stay-at-home orders for a period of 14 days after they left the region.

Can I go to the shops?

Yes, supermarkets and essential services will remain open during the lockdown. This doesn't include beauty salons or hairdressers, which is considered non-essential.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged everyone to be cautious when out shopping.

"Obviously, we're expecting the community to go out only for essential buying. That might be, for example, going and getting your groceries," he said. "But you may need to go and buy some blankets or get clothes."

"Don't loiter. Don't go for a wander around a shopping centre that might have a number of shops open. Just use your common sense."

The Premier also urged residents to scan the QR codes whenever they go.

"Can I also stress that during this time, even when you're going out to buy food or going about your business or essential work, that every time you use the QR codes," she said.

Where do I have to wear a mask?

Masks are compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events.

What are the restrictions with weddings and funerals?

Weddings can only take place today (Sunday, June 27) in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong. After today, they will not be allowed to take place for the remainder of the lockdown.

Funerals will be capped at 100 people and masks will be mandatory with the one person per four square metre rule applying.

What restrictions are in place for the rest of NSW?

New restrictions have also been introduced for those in regional NSW, outside of the Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Wollongong.

From Saturday, June 26 until 11:59pm Friday, July 9, the following rules apply for those living in NSW:

Visitors to households will be limited to five guests — including children.

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events.

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed.

Singing by audiences and choirs at indoor venues or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed.

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the wedding party only (no more than 20 people).

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class and masks must be worn.

All indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals must follow the one person per four square metre rule.

Outdoor seated, ticketed events will be limited to 50 percent seated capacity.

