The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday December 22.

NSW records eight new cases of COVID-19.

New South Wales has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday.

There were more than 44,000 tests undertaken in the same period.

Seven of the eight cases have been linked to the Northern Beaches' Avalon cluster.

The eighth case is a healthcare worker who was involved in the transfer of patients from the international airport, which could be the source of this infection. Genome sequencing will confirm the source later on Tuesday.

A workplace contact of this case has subsequently tested positive after 8pm Monday, and will be included in Wednesday's figures.

At midnight on Monday night, NSW Health updated around 50 venues with case links, right across Greater Sydney. NSW's Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant urged residents to regularly check the NSW Health website for these venues and the advice linked to them.

She said they were "particularly focusing on venues outside the Northern Beaches".

He added an eleventh in October, when he defended his French Open crown with a 6-2 6-2 victory over his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne at Roland Garros.

"In such a strange year, it is a massive honour to finish the year as world No.1," Alcott said.

"A big thanks to my team and everyone who supports me. I also want to send my love to everyone who has done it tough in 2020.

"Let's hope we can all keep working together and get ready for a – hopefully – brighter 2021!".

Around the world.

- US President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on live television, in keeping with public officials' efforts to show Americans such vaccines are safe.

- Two men have been found guilty of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex, UK in October 2019.

- Residents in Hawaii have been asked to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted on Monday following a series of earthquakes.

— With AAP.

Feature Image: Diego Fedele/Gaye Gerard-Pool/Jenny Evans/Getty Images.