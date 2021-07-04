Everything we know about Sydney's aged care COVID-19 outbreak.

Five residents at an aged care home in Sydney's north-west have tested positive to COVID-19.

It comes after two aged care workers at the Summit Care Baulkham Hills facility tested positive for COVID-19 last week, after contracting the virus from an unvaccinated student nurse who worked at two Sydney hospitals.

Over the weekend, Summit Care said the first three residents to be diagnosed were not experiencing any symptoms, but had been taken to Westmead Hospital as a precaution.

The man in his 90s, woman in her 80s and man in his 80s have all had two doses of the vaccine and are said to be in good spirits.

Two further positive tests were confirmed on Monday morning, with a deep clean underway.

The aged care home has gone into lockdown to mitigate the risk to elderly residents, who are most at risk of suffering severe illness or death from COVID-19.

In a statement, Summit Care said: "With 96 per cent of our 149 residents vaccinated and the measures we are taking to ensure their health and safety, we are confident about the outcome."

However, while most aged-care residents are now vaccinated, most aged-care workers are not.

In research revealed last week, two-thirds of Australian aged care workers are still not vaccinated, according to figures from the Health Department published by The Age.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced COVID-19 vaccines would now be mandatory for residential aged care workers.

Mr Morrison said that all aged care workers will be required to have at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September 2021.

It comes as Sydney is over half-way through their two-week lockdown, with government authorities refusing to foreshadow if the lockdown will be extended or not.

On Sunday, NSW recorded 16 locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 14 of which are linked to known cases.

Sydney's coronavirus outbreak has ballooned to 277 locally acquired cases with the spread of the highly infectious delta strain of the virus. Of these, 222 have a direct epidemiological link to other cases in the cluster, and a further 38 have direct links to other known cases. The new cases reveal the epicentre of the outbreak is shifting from Sydney's east to the southwestern and western suburbs.

While Sydney has been recording their highest daily case numbers since the state's first wave in early 2020, the majority of cases have been in isolation for their entire infectious period.

"If all of us continue to do the right thing, we're able to leave the lockdown in a timely way. The next few days will be telling," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Saturday.

She said authorities wanted to see a rise in the proportion of new cases that were already in isolation, with the next several days critical to the lockdown effort.

The first case of the Bondi cluster was an unvaccinated driver who transported international flight crew.

