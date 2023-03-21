Should I watch it? Swarm, the Beyoncé-inspired TV show that everyone will be talking about.

Swarm is one of those shows you don't expect. An unlikeable main protagonist who is homicidal and bloodthirsty, an allusive celebrity who is so far removed from the world that we barely see them and a plot that tells us a lot of cold, hard truths.

Basically, it's the best show I've watched this year and you should watch it too so we can rave about it together.

Currently, I'm watching Swarm on Prime Video, for the second time — and it's still just as confronting as the first time it came across my screen. And right now, the rest of the world is tuning in to see the fictional reality chaos that is Swarm.

Here's everything you need to know about the show.

What is Swarm about?

Swarm tells the tale of a young woman named Andrea "Dre" Greene (Dominique Fishback) who is obsessed with global recording artist Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown).

Just like Dre's sister Marissa (Chloe Bailey), there is no one who can compare to Ni'Jah. She sells out stadium world tours, and her music charts globally and her fans are not like normal fans — they're part of a cult-like fandom called "The Swarm".

The girls' love for Ni'Jah brought them close together as children but now, years later, it's become clear their obsession over the singer and one another is doing more harm than good.

Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback in Swarm. Image: Prime Video.

Marissa, who is slightly saner than her sister, attempts to pull herself away from Dre as she understands their dependence on one another is worrying. But soon after, tragedy strikes and Dre comes undone.

It's also where the story really begins and viewers start to recognise that she is a dangerous person.

Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, Swarm follows the girls' lives as they fall deeper into their relationship with Ni'Jah.

If it isn't obvious already, the show is based on Beyoncé and her hyper-loyal fandom.

Who is in Swarm?

Aside from Fishback and Bailey – who is Beyoncé's prodigy – the show also includes Karen Rodriguez, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson (yes, Michael Jackson's daughter), singer Billie Eilish and Kiersey Clemons.

Paris Jackson in Swarm. Image: Prime Video.

Eilish plays a woman named Eva who lives in a casual commune in the woods. Her character is one of the most eerie characters in the series and in an interview with Rolling Stone, the series co-creator acknowledged it was Eillish's first time acting.

"We were looking to cast the episode and [Swarm's casting director Carmen Cuba] suggested Billie, and I said, 'Does she act?' And she said, 'Yeah,'" Nabers told the publication. "And I said, 'What has she been in?' And [Cuba] said, 'Nothing.' But what’s so incredible about this process is that you have a lot of people that work on the show that are multi-hyphenate and people who have so many different passions. We gravitate toward people who are juggling multiple hats."

Billie Eilish in Swarm. Image: Prime Video.

Swarm also includes former US President Barack Obama's daughter, Malia Obama. She joined the writing team and assisted in writing the thriller show's fifth episode, 'Girl, Bye'.

"['Girl, Bye'] is probably one of the wildest episodes," Nabers told Entertainment Tonight.

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," she added. "She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table… She’s really, really dedicated to her craft… I’m really excited for everyone to get to know her work, and the work of the writers on a show."

What has Beyoncé said about Swarm?

Nirine S. Brown in Swarm. Image: Prime Video.

We can only hope Beyoncé approved of the thriller horror show but we're just going to have to trust in Glover, who is famously friends with the singer.

Considering Swarm uses her real-life performances and viral moments to draw points of comparison, many were curious to know if Beyoncé had seen the show.

And according to reports, when asked if the "pop star who shall not be named" had seen Swarm yet, Nabers hesitated before replying, "Of course". When prodded for more information, Nabers tightened up and responded, "I mean, no".

Later the next day, in a statement, Nabers' representatives said she had misspoken and was unaware of who had seen Swarm.

Swarm is currently streaming on Prime Video.

