3 easy changes I made to my beauty routine to be more sustainable.

It’s easy to get caught up in the never-ending cycle of beauty consumerism, whether it’s buying every recommendation from your favourite makeup influencer or jumping on the bandwagon of a viral TikTok.

I’m guilty to say the least.

I’ve been justifying it for years, telling myself, “there are worse things I could be spending my money on” and “I’m investing in my own self-care" (here’s looking at you *skincare industry* – but the truth is – I was actually just doing a lot of damage to my debit card and also the… literal planet.

So much of the beauty, makeup and skincare world uses single-use materials and non eco-friendly practices, so I knew it was a good place to start in my sustainability journey.

I’m trying to be a more conscious consumer in all aspects of my life, be it food, transport or fashion – but beauty I would say is definitely an easy win. By making small, manageable ‘micro’ changes, we can seriously reduce our impact on the Earth with little effort or change in lifestyle.

I’ve found that changes are best adopted when they involve swapping something you already do for something else, rather than trying to implement an entirely new regimen.

So here are the 3 small changes I made in my beauty routine with the goal to be more sustainable.

Change 1: Makeup wipes to reusable bamboo cotton pads

Image: Bambu.

I used to use a makeup wipe every day to take off my makeup. That means every year I was using 365 pieces of non-recyclable tissue, full of fragrances, alcohols and preservatives to take off my makeup.

No wonder the average female will use somewhere around 89,290 disposable makeup wipes in their lifetime. Mind-blowing.

I came across these bamboo cotton pads and figured I’d give them a spin. They apparently can be used (and machine washed) 200 times before they recommend you chuck them out, so it’s pretty much a no-brainer in reducing my waste.

Basically, I just put some Micellar Water on the bamboo pad and wiped it over my eyes and face to remove my makeup and sunscreen, and I found it actually does a better job than makeup wipes. The material is much thicker and therefore can take it all off faster and more effectively I've found.

I also used it to help exfoliate my face with an exfoliating cleanser too. Love a multi-use product.

Out with the makeup wipes, and in with the reusable option. Video: Supplied.

Change 2: Regular toothpaste to natural toothpaste

A key change for me on my eco transition. Image: Supplied.

This one is such a small change, but has such a big effect. Regular tubes are made out of plastic or aluminium making them slightly more difficult to recycle.

Using the new Colgate Smile For Good toothpaste has been such a key change for me on my eco transition.

I found it super cool to read that it's the first of its kind. It has a tube that's recyclable (love seeing more ways we're breaking out of the single-use cycle), plus it has a recyclable box, AND (I'm still going) the formula is made with 99.7% naturally derived ingredients. So many wins.

The natural Colgate Smile For Good toothpaste is also SLS free, vegan and sugar free, and provides everyday protection just in case you needed any more convincing. I'm definitely on board.

Making the transition. (Plus how cute is the toothbrush holder?). Image: Supplied.

It also comes in a whitening formula too so you can flash those pearly whites to everyone and then humble brag to them that you're helping the planet too.

When you’re done with the toothpaste tube, you just pop it in your household recycling bin and know that it’s going to a good place.

Love to see that Colgate's mission is continuing beyond this recyclable range, and making all of their products fully recyclable by 2025. Good for us, and good for the planet.

If you're joining the eco train with me on this one, you can pick up their Colgate Smile For Good toothpaste for RRP $8 at most retailers, including Woolworths, Coles and Amazon.

Change 3: Bottled Shampoo & Conditioner to Shampoo/Conditioner bars

The no waste option. Love it. Image: Supplied.

If you’re anything like me, then you’re probably pretty skeptical about shampoo and conditioner that looks like a bar of soap, but lemme tell you. This bad boy has been revolutionary for me in my haircare routine.

Obviously switching from a synthetic, silicone-heavy shampoo to a more green, natural alternative is going to be better for the planet.

You’ll be saving tons of plastic and also stop washing all those nasties in normal shampoos down the drain and into our waterways.

But let’s get real: are they actually going to make your hair look… nice? Because that’s also important if you’re going to keep up this eco-friendly habit.

The answer is a big YES.

Coming from a curly, frizzy-haired gal, using natural products I found is so, so good for my hair and really lets my natural hair shine through.

I also love these little bars for when I’m travelling or camping because they’re so much more portable, and are no fuss (I don't have to stress about leakages through my bad). Plus, they combine both shampoo and conditioner in the one bar so you don’t have to remember both.

What transitions in your beauty routine are you considering to be more sustainable? Have you already made changes? Tell us below.