After previously trying for a baby, Susie Maroney and her husband are separating.

Susie Maroney and her husband Perry Cross are reportedly separating after less than a year of marriage.

According to The Gold Coast Bulletin, the couple have decided to split, just five months after announcing their plans to have a child.

Speaking to the publication on Sunday, the 42-year-old former marathon swimmer said, “Perry’s a wonderful inspiration as everyone knows and a beautiful man, but I really don’t want to say anything more at this stage.”

Both she and Cross, 42, have deleted any images of the other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The couple met at a Sydney fundraiser for the former rugby player's Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation in 2014 - some 20 years after an on-field accident rendered him quadriplegic.

They wed last November in Byron Bay, and Maroney and her three children (from her previous two marriages) had spent the months since commuting between Sydney and Cross's Gold Coast home.

"We’ll eventually make our way up here," she previously told The Bulletin, "but we just want to make sure the kids are settled before we make the move."

Maroney and Cross last year told the paper they hoped to grow their family and were in the process of attempting IVF prior to their wedding.

"IVF is draining though, both emotionally and financially, and at my age I’m thinking one more time,” she said. “It would be nice to have our own baby but we’re also grateful for the three we have.”

Maroney, who was the first person to swim the 180km from Cuba to the US, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma around the same time as undergoing IVF, but doctors were able to successfully remove the cancer.