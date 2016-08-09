Nathalie Eiche's boyfriend surprised her mid-flight... with a wedding.

Imagine this: you’re in a long-term relationship. Friends around you are getting engaged, preparing for their wedding day, planning their honeymoon. You feel it should be your turn next.

But your partner gives no sign of hearing wedding bells as you plan your trip to the Mediterranean. No sign as you get to the airport, push and pull your suitcases. No sign as you show your passport. Board the plane. Stow your luggage.

Until the rows of passengers start singing, “I think I wanna marry you”.

This was the first sign for Nathaly Eiche, 28, from Austria, that her trip to Greece was going to be more than a summer getaway.

Her boyfriend of five years Jürgen Bogner, 35, surprised Eiche with a wedding proposal as they boarded the plane.

“The people in front of me starting singing Bruno Mars’ Marry You and they started looking at me,” she told ABC News. “But I didn’t realise this was meant for me.”

But it didn’t stop there.

“Then he said, ‘OK, let’s make this day even more special and let’s get married right now on the plane.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah! Of course! Let’s do that,'” Eiche recalled. “It was unbelievable.”

Bogner had arranged, with the help of Austrian Airlines, a mile-high wedding ceremony — violinist, celebrant, bouquet, wedding dress, wedding bands included.

“[A lot of Eiche’s] girlfriends got married in the last month and in the last year,” he told ABC News. “I knew it was something I had to do. I wanted to do a big thing. Because you only do this once in a lifetime and in my opinion it has to be great. It’s the best day of your life.”

Eiche had no idea. Her best friends and family, however, were in on it. Bogner had arranged for the couple’s nearest and dearest to board at the back of the plane. This meant they were all present for the nuptials at altitude.

Eiche’s father was there to walk her down the aisle — the literal aisle — which, as any frequent flyer would attest, is easier said than done.

“There wasn’t much space so we couldn’t walk next to each other,” Eiche explained. “So he walked behind me and took care of my dress.”

Following the official ceremony, all passengers received a glass of champagne (courtesy of the newlyweds) and Eiche and Bogner were invited to take photographs with the captain and first-officer in the cockpit.

