Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Two months ago, Lauren and Trent were married. Now she’s preparing for his funeral.

Two months ago, Trent Walker and his long-term partner Lauren married in a picturesque location near Margaret River. Last week, the 36-year-old Perth resident collapsed in the surf shortly after 9am.

Friends pulled him from the water and attempted CPR, but he was unable to be revived.

Now, his new wife is facing the devastating task of preparing for his funeral, despite not knowing the cause of her husband’s sudden death.

In a statement to The West Australian, Lauren said “words can’t describe” the pain she feels at losing her husband of just two months.

“My darling husband…you were taken from us way too early and no one understands why,” she said.

“You are the soulmate and the love of my life. I am so proud of you, of how hard you worked for our family and future. I will always hold you in my heart. Please guide me through life.

“I will love you for ever.”

In the wake of Trent’s death, a report is being prepared for the coroner. His friends and family suspect the talented surfer was suffering from an undiagnosed medical complication that led to his death.

The newlywed couple had just bought a home in Perth, which they planned on renovating together. Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help Lauren with the financial burden she faces after Trent’s sudden death.

“Trento had such a loving and kind heart, let’s all show him the best of our hearts and show your generosity to his beautiful wife Lauren,” the page reads.

“Lauren has enough to deal with at the moment, this could help with some of the financial challenges.”

The fundraiser has so far raised more than $27,000 of its original $18,000 goal.

2. Teacher pleads guilty to sex offences with 17-year-old student at elite Sydney private school.

A woman teacher at an elite Sydney private school bombarded a student with text messages for months after he ended their sexual relationship, AAP reports.

The now 33-year-old and the boy had sex several times last year while she was a teacher at Sydney Grammar School, according to court documents.

She had already been the subject of several complaints and was reprimanded over her conduct with other male students before she started text messaging the victim in 2015, the documents said.

The nature of their relationship changed as she opened up to the student about her interests, her health and her marriage, and they started having sex at the teacher’s home and at the school from January 2016 when the boy was 17.

The student was scared to end the relationship out of concern for the teacher’s mental health, but in April 2016 he asked that they stop contact.

An agreed statement of facts shows that the teacher sent him a series of long text messages in which she apologised, professed her love, and referred to herself as a “f***ing monster”.

“I didn’t do this deliberately, though of course I see that it’s my own foolishness and selfishness that have led to it. That you’ve been hurt by those things is unforgivable. And now it’s going to come out and destroy everyone else I love as well,” part of one message from April 2016 read.

In another message that same month, she sent a text message on behalf of her dog, who “would like to say hello and ask how you are”.

“He knows it’s over between us, but he still cares about you. He hopes you won’t stay angry too long and that maybe we can talk before school goes back,” the message read.

The student told several friends what had been happening as the teacher kept messaging him, and in October 2016 her house was searched and she was arrested and charged.

In the Downing Centre Local Court earlier this week, the woman pleaded guilty to six counts of having sexual intercourse with a person under care.

The matter is next scheduled for mention in the NSW District Court on May 26.

3. 10-month-old baby in critical condition after being ‘run over’ by tradie’s van.

A baby boy is in a critical condition in Perth’s Princess Margaret Hospital after he was hit by a reversing tradesman’s van in the driveway of his family home, The West Australian reports.

Witnesses say the 10-month-old boy was run over by the van at around 1pm on Thursday. Neighbours say the family had only moved to the area this week.

The little boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, and was then transferred to Princess Margaret. Police say the boy has fractures to his arm and face.

“The scene is quite stressful and it really does, I guess, bring home to all parents and drivers that we have to be really careful, especially when there’s children around,” sergeant Dwayne Skehan told reporters.

Police are continuing their investigations at the scene.

4. One of the notorious Snowtown murderers could be released from prison later this month.

South Australian police are likely to oppose the release on parole of one of the three men convicted over the Snowtown murders.

Mark Ray Haydon was jailed for at least 18 years for assisting John Bunting and Robert Wagner in seven of the 11 killings, and becomes eligible for release later this month.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says the force will present a report to the Parole Board, and his preliminary advice is that Haydon’s release will be opposed, AAP reports.

“We’ll prepare a submission for the Parole Board based on our view, having analysed all of the circumstances,” Mr Stevens told Radio FiveAA on Thursday.

“I know that we already have a senior office that is reviewing this person’s circumstances and the potential impact on the community.

“Preliminary advice to me is that we’d probably be opposing that application. But I will wait and see what the full report tells me before we actually make that submission.”

Bunting was convicted of 11 counts of murder and Wagner 10.

Both are serving life sentences with no chance of parole.

Their murder spree included eight people whose dismembered bodies were found in acid-filled barrels in the vault of a disused bank in Snowtown, north of Adelaide, in 1999.

5. An unemployed Sydney man just won the $50 million Powerball jackpot.

An unemployed western Sydney man has had his life turned upside down after winning $50 million in Powerball’s division one prize pool, AAP reports.

The man, aged in his 30s and who wishes to remain anonymous, was the sole division one Powerball winner in Australia drawn on Thursday, a statement says.

The man says he’s been unemployed since the end of last year and describes the win as “life changing”.

“It’s life changing! I don’t even know how many zeros are in $50 million,” he said in the statement.

He’s going to be generous with his winnings, claiming he’ll share it with friends, family and charity.

“I’ll share it with family and friends – if I’m winning, I want everybody along with me to win,” he said.

“I genuinely want to help people – so some sort of charity.”

6. A woman has been charged over the shooting of a five-year-old boy last week.

A woman has been charged over the shooting of a five-year-old boy at a home in Sydney’s southwest.

The boy was hit in the hip by a bullet as he was playing with his sister in a bedroom at the Lurnea address at about 9pm on May 1.

He was taken to Liverpool Hospital by his parents.

Police say a 37-year-old Lurnea woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with hindering an investigation into a serious indictable offence and possession of an unauthorised prohibited firearm and ammunition without authority.

She has been granted bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on May 26, AAP reports.

The woman’s charges come after a 41-year-old man was arrested by detective on Monday in relation to the same incident.

The man has been charged with hindering an investigation, possession of an unauthorised prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority.

He was granted bail and is due to appear in Liverpool Local Court on May 24.

Do you have a story to share with Mamamia? Email us news@mamamia.com.au