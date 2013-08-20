News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

K-Rudd and Abbott come together... to make a music video?

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Nothing brings warring tribes together like the epic task of making an amateur music video.

Super Best Friends, an indie band from Canberra, managed to convince pretty much everyone in Australian politics right now to make an appearance. And when we say everyone we mean it – from the pollies to the press gallery.

K-Rudd does a weird dance, Abbott shows off his lip-synching skills, Nick Xenophon’s on guitar, Albanese gets creative with props, Bob Katter has a whip…

You really need to just see it to believe it.

Here’s the Super Best Friends single Round and Round:

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook for all the good stuff:

Tags: australian-politics , politics , video , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended