Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. The Labor party officially launched their election campaign today in Brisbane, with former leaders Paul Keating and Bob Hawke in attendance. Prime Minister Kevin Rudd announced a number of new policies, including a tax boost for small businesses.

The Prime Minister spoke passionately about ‘fighting’ for what is best for Australia, and urged the audience to “never, ever underestimate the fighting spirit of the Australia Labor Party”.

2. President Barack Obama has stated he will take military action against Syria, but will first seek the support of the US congress. David Cameron tweeted his support for Obama saying ‘I understand and support Barack Obama’s position on #Syria’, after his own parliament blocked him from involving British forces in Syria.

3. Greens leader Christine Milne has announced that the Greens will back the Liberal’s paid parental leave policy.

4. Pope Francis has caused a stir by breaking protocol and taking a ‘selfie’ with a group of teens visiting the Vatican, which has since gone viral. This is the first papal selfie ever – with the Pope’s puzzled face a testament to that fact.

5. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has reignited the burqa debate whilst defending controversial Liberal candidate Ray King in the seat of McMahon. Speaking to reporters in Rockhampton yesterday Mr Abbott said that the burqa was “a very confronting attire…”

He continued, “Frankly, it’s not the sort of attire that I would like to see widespread in our streets.” Mr Abbott also acknowledged that women are “entitled to make their [own] choice”.



6. Egypt authorities have arrested a swan for spying. Officials say a man brought the bird to a police station on Friday, who suspected that the bird was an undercover agent because it carried an electronic necklace. The necklace turned out to be a wildlife tracker.