Parents, sun safety rules have changed.

This is what you need to know this Summer.

Remember the Slip Slop Slap campaign? I certainly do. It was one of the most successful sun safety campaigns in Australian history, launching in 1981 and featuring Sid the Segull who warned Aussies to start covering up in the sun.

The days of slathering ourselves in coconut oil on the beach were O-V-E-R.

The message went something like this…we were meant to Slip on a shirt, Slop on sunscreen and Slap on a hat.

This message is still used but there are a few important additions parents need to make to keep their kids safe this summer.

Did you know that children should be applying sunscreen before leaving for school each day?

Did you know that you should be checking the UV reading each day?

Did you know you should keep your kids out of the sun from 1 - 3pm on days when the UV reading is high?

Did you know children should be wearing not only a hat when playing outside, but sunglasses as well?

Did you know children need the sun for vitamin D but only for a few minutes a week for part of the year, and a few hours a year for colder months?

Did you know you should be applying sunscreen to your children's lips too?

Did you know that you should be checking your children's moles and spots for signs of change?

It's a lot to do but it's all become very necessary. Skin cancer is now being referred to as "Australia's national cancer" because it is so prevalent in our country. And it can be sun damage that occurred in our youth that leads to skin cancer later in life.

Hugh Jackman recently has had skin cancers removed from his nose and face for a third time and has spoken up about the importance of early action. He was diagnosed Basal Cell Carcinoma and is now urging Aussies to keep an eye on any spots and moles that change most importantly, get them checked.

He released this photo on Twitter.

And now Dannii Minogue has joined the Invisible Zinc campaign called Some Spots Can Be Dangerous and for every share of the video, Invisible Zinc will donate $1 to Melanoma Australia Institute. The video sees her transforming into a leopard because "a leopard can't change it's spots, but your spots CAN change".

Of her involvement, Dannii said:

"It's surprising how many people's lives melanoma has affected. I know many Australians are only only now understanding the full extent of damage the sun can do to their skin, so we need to continue to push the sun safe messaging, which includes getting regular skin checks from a professional."

So mums and dads, make sun safety a normal part of your morning routine and keep your kids safe from those strong UV rays. And download the free SunSmart app here.

Enjoy your summer!

Find out more at sunsmart.com.au and invisiblezinc.com.au.

