The definitive list of summer shoes you'll be seeing everywhere this year.

Friends, it’s that time of the year again.

Spring is just around the corner and soon you’ll have to shave your legs, get a pedicure and pop on some open toe shoes.

Packing away your beloved boots and replacing them with sandals can be a tricky transition. So to help you out, I’ve rounded up the shoe trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer.

Some of them are gorgeous, others are a bit, erm, furry, and one pair will make you have flashbacks to your year nine school disco.

Chunky 90s inspired slides.

There was a time way back in the 90s when tencil jeans, sparkly ‘going out tops’, and Steve Madden’s chunky black slides reigned supreme.

Any girl worth her salt in glittery eyeshadow and butterfly clips had a pair… I certainly did. And now they’re… they’re back.

What they lack in functionality and looks, they make up in sheer height. The best bit? You can relive your teenage years for just $69.95.

Fur slides.

I don’t know quite what to say about these bad boys but I’m pretty sure everyone in my life is about to wear them. I think the best description for them is ‘Road Kill on Fleek’. The good news is you can pick up a pair at Rubi Shoes for just $19.95.

Espadrilles

Possibly the most summery summer shoes in the history of summer, espadrilles are having a bit of a comeback this year (again).

You’ve got to love them – they’re casual enough to wear with shorts and you can dress them up with a fancy frock.

FRANKiE4 Footwear, Style Tread and Palmaira Sandals have some great pairs.

Pom pom sandals.

Pom pom sandals are still really popular this year – and why wouldn’t they be? They’re POM POMS on sandals.

South of the Border have two pairs of pom pom sandals your feet will absolutely love.

Mules

If you have a tendency to slip out of your shoes or accidentally leave them places, this is not the trend for you.

Mules are huge this season and they’re pretty much business at the front, free and easy ankles at the back.

Wittner has a great collection, as does Walnut Melbourne.

Have we missed any trends? Tell us about them in the comments below.

To read more about shoes, click here.

To read more Cult Buys, click here.

To read more about fashion, click here.

To read more from Keryn Donnelly click here or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.