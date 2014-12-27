5 hairstyles to try this summer.

Images: Getty, iStock

Summer has well and truly arrived, friends.

With 2015 just around the corner, update your look with some of the hottest hair trends for summer 2015 from celebrity stylist and owner of Dario Salon, Dario Cotroneo.

Parted blunt fringe

Maintaining a blunt fringe during the summer can be difficult with the heat and humidity factors. If you’ve worn a blunt, box fringe during the cooler months, grow it out slightly leading into the height of summer. Then, instead of trying to keep it perfect and straight, part it down the middle for a chic boho look that is much more accomodating of a little bit of frizz and flyaways.

Wavy bob

If you’ve decided to go for the chop this summer, you can’t go past the wavy bob. Suitable for almost every hair type, the way bob is the perfect way to add some summer fun to a shorter cut. Add some textured waves to the look for a glam look that is still wearable every day.

Shoulder-grazing layers

Trying to grow out your winter lob? Trim tips of hair to the collar bone and then ask your stylist to add some soft layers to shape the face. This will work well into summer and is the perfect cut and length for a beach-wave look.

Crimp it

Crimping is cool again! To be ahead of the pack this summer, work a little crimp action into your hair routine. Forget the 80’s all-over look, crimp a few sections of your ponytail the next time you head out for cocktails with the girls and let the fun begin!

A wet-look quiff

Give the wet-look a new lease on life this summer by working it into a quiff. Style hair as normal for the wet-look and then pin into a funky quiff. Perfect for the forthcoming party season or with a fun cocktail dress.

