Fact: retinol is the jam when it comes to reduce the signs of anti-ageing. Also, fact: it can really seriously turn on you if you're not careful.

Y'see, there’s a really fine line between getting it right and getting it incredibly wrong. And boy, does it suck when you end up with the latter (spoiler: it does). Because if you use retinol incorrectly or impatiently, it can irritate the hell out of your skin, causing sensitivity, redness, flaking and lots of other fun stuff.

No good. Especially if you're already a beauty with sensitive skin.

The good news is that there is a whole new wave of next-level ingredients that will help you reap the benefits of retinol, naturally.

Enter: Bakuchiol – the powerhouse plant-based ingredient that’s perfect for sensitive skin.

Much like a retinol, bakuchiol works by increasing cell turnover, stimulating collagen production and decreasing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage. Some users even experience fewer side effects (read on to find out more!). Sounds perfect, right?

Some bakuchiol serums, like Sukin Purely Ageless Pro Intensive Rejuvenating Serum, go a step further and add hyaluronic acid into the equation to defend against moisture loss – because as we all know, with ageing our cell cycle slows down and our natural hyaluronic acid depletes.

The result? Visibly smoother and younger-looking skin in 14 days.

YES, PLEASE.

Keen to get started? Course you are. We all are. That's why we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to road test Sukin Purely Ageless Pro Intensive Rejuvenating Serum and report back to us.

Here's what they said.

Jill, 45

"As the cooler weather kicks in, this fab little face helper is the daily hydration hit my thirsty skin needs to combat the dreaded flaky winter face.

"I’ve been using it morning and night after cleansing, and it has quickly become a necessary part of my routine. It’s beautifully lightweight and fast absorbing – a must, as I’m all about a slap-dash skin routine in the AM!

"It has a subtle botanical scent that doesn’t overpower and just a few drops leaves my face feeling nourished, fresh and wonderfully hydrated. Extra brownie points for the fact that it’s Aussie made and carbon neutral. So much to love!"

Nicki, 37

"The consistency of the serum was really nice and easy to apply. It tingles upon application, but I liked the feeling that it was working. I definitely noticed that my skin was brighter, but will need to use for longer to tell if it reduces fine lines and wrinkles."

"I’m also breastfeeding, so it’s good to be able to use a product that’s a retinol alternative but still feels like it’s doing something for your skin."

Abbey, 36

"I loved using this Sukin serum! It definitely brought intense hydration to my skin and left it feeling and looking plump immediately after using it. The smoothness and texture of my skin was noticeable from the very next morning after application. This is a product that delivers instant results."

"The texture of the product was lovely and smooth and felt quite cooling on the skin, which was refreshing for a sensitive skin girl like me. There was no feeling of tightness or tingling after application, my skin felt soothed and extremely hydrated."

Bianca, 40

"The scent of it was what got me - it was light, subtle and lovely. I pumped out a small amount and applied as directed. It absorbed very quickly and didn't leave a sticky or tacky feeling. I applied it with my normal daily moisturiser and it went over smoothly, with no balling at all. Then, makeup – again, all went on smoothly. My first impressions of this product was that my skin felt smooth and hydrated."

Emily, 38

"To be honest, I was a little sceptical. I have been using vitamin A, so the idea of using and alternative wasn’t exciting me much. I approached the trial with an open mind and was pleasantly surprised. I love the delivery method, and found it easy to measure out the right amount. It was easy to apply, and the texture was lovely.

"I really liked the fragrance, although it was quite subtle – very fresh and light. I find my skin feels smooth immediately after use. It didn’t take long to absorb, and I love how my skin felt in the morning. I couldn’t believe how good my makeup looked the next day, too."

Claire, 28

"It's a great hydrating serum – light, has a pleasant scent, and is easy to layer with other products. My skin definitely looked more plump and hydrated after use. While I can’t speak to fine lines as I don’t have many of those yet, my skin definitely looked brighter! The consistency is fab – not too heavy or sticky! Overall, a great hydrating serum. I would definitely consider repurchasing."

Kimberly, 37

"I was surprised at how lovely this serum felt upon application! As someone with sensitive skin, I did a patch test and waited a full 24 hours before being able to smother (yes, I probably used too much the first time as it felt so lovely and hydrating on my skin!) my tired face with it, after cleansing and before popping my moisturiser on."

"I’m usually a double serum girl every night, but didn’t apply anything else over the top of this product, just to see how a “chemist brand” performed on its own. I awoke to lovely soft, hydrated skin. This serum has changed my mind about Sukin, and it definitely has a place in my evening hydration routine."

Kirsty, 44

"The first thing I noticed was the divine fresh citrus-y smell – a refreshing change to some other 'interesting' smelling serums. The product itself is quite light and absorbed quickly, allowing me to continue with my routine. This serum gets a big tick from me!"

Sarah, 29

"I found the product very hydrating and that it fit in well with my existing routine. I used it both morning and night for a week with no reactions to my sensitive skin. My skin looks well hydrated and plump. The texture was lovely and sunk in quickly without feeling sticky or wet for too long. My skin definitely looks more hydrated after using the product."

Alexandra, 38

"The serum comes in a dropper glass bottle. It goes on very smoothly and soaks in well. I have acne-prone, oily skin, with minor ageing concerns. I am also currently pregnant and this product is safe to use during pregnancy¹ as it is an alternative to retinol."

Chadia, 37

"My skin feels very supple, and I started to gain back elasticity from first use. My skin absorbs it very quick, what’s great about it is that it’s not sticky at all."

Sara, 43

"So great to have an alternative to retinol. I always worry about about using retinol, because it's strong and can be quite drying on my skin. I also worry about sun exposure when using retinol – so this will now be the go-to!"

Kobi, 29

"Sukin Intense Rejuvenating Serum added an extra boost of hydration and my skin looked beautiful, plump and radiant after I applied it. I began using this at night, only to try to ease it into my routine, and found that this worked the best for me. I also really enjoyed the fresh, citrus-y scent!"

Selina, 40

"Great as a serum in my routine, especially at night. It made my skin soft, glowy and hydrated."

Joanne, 44

"I love the scent, as it's quite subtle. It glides over my face so smoothly and sinks in beautifully. I've noticed an improvement in my skin's texture and suppleness. The fine lines on my forehead are slightly diminishing too."

Kelly, 27

"OMG, the scent of this serum – I can’t get enough of it! I want it in a moisturiser and a body wash and a candle – it is divine! The serum itself is very silky and smooth when you apply, and it’s soaks in quickly. It gives an instant feel of hydration and your skin feels plump and fresh, it does exactly what it says it will! I’m a big fan of this serum!"

Mirelle, 47

"The serum was creamy and rich – and had a lovely scent of a botanical day spa mixed with fruit tingles! It feels quite hydrating. I applied each morning after cleansing and think it helped my makeup apply better and last throughout the day."

Nicola, 35

"Beautiful packaging, nice watery texture that felt light on the skin and smelt lovely… like a fruity lemonade ice block (weird, I know!). It was easy to apply, and I experienced no irritation or redness. It was also easy to use and knowing that there wasn’t any harsh ingredients meant it didn’t matter if I took it up close under my eyes!"

Amber, 42

"I loved that it didn’t sting or irritate my sensitive skin, and worked beautifully under my usual night cream. Loved the added bonus of it being so hydrating as well – woke up with supple skin."

Jade, 34

"Nice to apply, and gentle on the skin. The product cam is a dark glass bottle which is my preference in terms of packaging for serum. It also came with an easy-to-use dropper. I didn't mind the subtle floral smell, but others may not like it. It was gentle on the skin, so I think it would be good for most skin types."

¹ Sukin recommends to patch testing prior to use and consult your physician prior to use when pregnant to determine individual suitability.

