Four famous women on how motherhood changed their style.

Once upon a time, being told you dressed like a ‘mum’ was assumed to be a bad thing.

It conjured up images of ‘mum jeans’ and sensible walking shoes. It suggested your clothes were a little ill-fitting and you weren’t ‘hip’ or ‘with it’.

If dressing like a ‘mum’ means we’ve got the same taste as Bec Judd or Zoe Foster Blake, then count us in.

Here are four celebrities on how motherhood changed their style.

1. Sonia Kruger

In an interview with Kate Waterhouse last week, Sonia Kruger described how her style has changed since becoming a mum.

She told the fashion writer, “I left the house the other day in tracksuit pants and ugg boots and I would never normally do that. Now when I go shopping, I go to the children’s section and that’s where I spend my money.”

It seems a far cry from the highly polished Sonia we’ve come to know on The Voice Australia.

2. Zoe Foster Blake

So, just to be clear, Zoe Foster Blake wore this outfit in Italy this week.

I think I can speak on behalf of everyone in this office when I say none of us have looked that stylish.

However, Foster Blake has some invaluable fashion tips for mums when it comes to non-holiday life.

“Get a sort of uniform… have a great jacket, some good pants… You have to feel good in your clothes,” she explained on Mamamia’s I Don’t Know How She Does It podcast.

The 35-year-old is also a big fan of the tracksuit onesie, describing it as “untouchable in the casual-comfort stakes.” After being announced as an ambassador for the new Westfield #ownyourstory campaign, Foster Blake shared her style story.

“When I became a mum, nothing I wore felt right. For many reasons: New body. New identity. New ambivalence about my previously-adored clothes. New interest in croissants and fleece. But I eventually got my sartorial mojo back. Or rather, I embraced a NEW one. It’s casual but effervescent, and it makes me feel happy,” she said.

We think she looks pretty bloody fantastic.

Zoe Foster Blake spoke to Holly Wainwright for ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’. Post continues below.

3. Dannii Minogue

For Dannii Minogue, being a mum has meant ditching the heels.

In an interview with The Joye, Minogue said, “I used to own just one pair of flat shoes and those were my sneakers for the gym! I now have expanded the flat shoes in my shoe-robe and only wear heels when I’m dressed up for an occasion.”

“Being able to run with my son and get through a day of work and mummy duties requires a lot of daily steps (my Fitbit tells me so),” she added.

4. Bec Judd

In an interview for Mamamia’s podcast I Don’t Know How She Does It, Judd said her priorities have completely changed.

“I don’t want to walk down Chapel Street finding dresses, I want to spend time with my kids!”

Of course, her career means she still has to get red carpet ready every now and then, but ballgowns are certainly not part of her everyday attire.

Judd also disclosed that after having her first baby, she returned home and asked; “Who is this woman who owned these clothes?! Can I still wear those clothes? They’re all my pre-mother clothes.”

It took some time, but in the months that followed she rediscovered herself. “I’m really lucky…I just buy a lot of stuff online. Online shopping is so good,” the TV presenter added. (Post continues after gallery.)

Famous mums who are killin' it.

Indeed, it would seem that motherhood has a bearing on one’s fashion choices. Perhaps comfort is more of a consideration; you might need to take into an account your energetic toddler, who has you practically running marathons.

But if anyone tries to use the phrase “You dress like a mum” as a term of offence, then please – show them this picture.