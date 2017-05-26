This 11-year-old girl boldly accused her teacher of a 'war crime'.

An 11-year-old girl’s feedback on a school survey has gone viral after she accused her teacher of war crimes.

Author Mason Cross tweeted his daughter’s clever appraisal but he admitted he wasn’t sure if he would offer her a punishment or reward.

The school’s survey asked the student: “Things my teacher(s) can do better.”

Cross’ 11-year-old daughter wrote: “Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing and under the 1949 Genva [sic] Conventions it is a war crime.”

Her father has called the playful feedback “cheeky”, with many debating on Twitter if the primary school student was correct.

One commenter said: “Buy her ice cream. She is SO right.”

“No she isn’t. The Geneva Conventions relate to conduct in war. She’s fundamentally wrong and needs correcting,” another replied.

Others highlighted the incorrect spelling of “Geneva”, but the majority of commenters said the girl deserved a treat.

“I should clarify that she thinks her teacher is awesome – it’s just this aspect of the educational justice system she has an issue with,” said Cross.

He followed up with a photo of his daughter eating ice-cream a few hours later.

“The people have spoken,” he said.

There has been no official comment from the teacher.

What do you think – was she right?